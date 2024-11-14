Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CAO Sells $80,000.00 in Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 88,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,103,280. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ajmere Dale also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Block alerts:

On Tuesday, October 1st, Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $33,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Ajmere Dale sold 1,406 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $90,968.20.

Block Stock Performance

Block stock opened at $85.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $52.84 billion, a PE ratio of 48.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.09. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.82 and a twelve month high of $90.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on SQ. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Block from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Block from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Block from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Block from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Block currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Block

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Block

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Block by 53.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Block by 28.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Block by 6.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Block by 19.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 301,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,531,000 after acquiring an additional 48,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Block by 3.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 222,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,819,000 after acquiring an additional 6,556 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Block

(Get Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.