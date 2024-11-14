Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CAO Sells $80,000.00 in Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 88,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,103,280. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Ajmere Dale also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 1st, Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $33,500.00.
- On Wednesday, August 21st, Ajmere Dale sold 1,406 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $90,968.20.
Block Stock Performance
Block stock opened at $85.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $52.84 billion, a PE ratio of 48.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.09. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.82 and a twelve month high of $90.00.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Block
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Block
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Block by 53.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Block by 28.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Block by 6.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Block by 19.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 301,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,531,000 after acquiring an additional 48,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Block by 3.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 222,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,819,000 after acquiring an additional 6,556 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Block
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Block
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Shopify Stock Rally Continues: Why the Growth Story Isn’t Over
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Tariff Troubles: 3 Stocks Planning Higher Prices
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Mercer Near Rock Bottom: Is This High-Yield Play Set to Soar?
Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.