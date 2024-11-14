B&M European Value Retail S.A. Announces Dividend of GBX 5.30 (LON:BME)

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 14th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

B&M European Value Retail Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of BME stock traded up GBX 18.20 ($0.23) on Thursday, hitting GBX 398 ($5.12). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,550,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,214,630. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,055.00 and a beta of 1.05. B&M European Value Retail has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 618.20 ($7.96). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 408.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 457.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.86, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other B&M European Value Retail news, insider Alex Russo sold 8,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 424 ($5.46), for a total transaction of £36,472.48 ($46,934.09). Insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

Featured Stories

