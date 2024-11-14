BMO Capital Markets Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Stock

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $323.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $295.00 to $364.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.76.

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $314.65. 106,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607,890. The firm has a market cap of $69.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.86. Air Products and Chemicals has a twelve month low of $212.24 and a twelve month high of $332.42.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APD. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 9.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 19.9% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at $15,825,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 140.1% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 39,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,488,000 after purchasing an additional 22,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 146,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,430,000 after buying an additional 36,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

