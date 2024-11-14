BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Short Interest Update

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 45.3% from the October 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 409,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BNP Paribas Stock Down 0.7 %

OTCMKTS BNPQY traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $31.24. 400,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,235. The company has a market cap of $70.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. BNP Paribas has a fifty-two week low of $28.53 and a fifty-two week high of $39.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.59.

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.13 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BNP Paribas will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BNP Paribas to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Get Our Latest Report on BNP Paribas

About BNP Paribas

(Get Free Report)

BNP Paribas SA provides various banking and financial products and services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Commercial, Personal Banking & Services; and Investment & Protection Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.