BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:DMF)

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 18.1% per year over the last three years.

Get BNY Mellon Municipal Income alerts:

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Trading Up 0.6 %

DMF opened at $7.25 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.15. BNY Mellon Municipal Income has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $7.49.

Insider Activity at BNY Mellon Municipal Income

About BNY Mellon Municipal Income

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 220,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $1,625,573.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,156,152 shares in the company, valued at $15,869,278.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.