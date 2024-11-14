BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:DMF)

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.
BNY Mellon Municipal Income has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 18.1% per year over the last three years.
BNY Mellon Municipal Income Trading Up 0.6 %
DMF opened at $7.25 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.15. BNY Mellon Municipal Income has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $7.49.
About BNY Mellon Municipal Income
BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.
