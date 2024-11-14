Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in October

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the October 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Boliden AB (publ) to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank raised Boliden AB (publ) to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Boliden AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boliden AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Boliden AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of BDNNY traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.88. The company had a trading volume of 37,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,643. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.32 and a 200-day moving average of $63.47. Boliden AB has a 12 month low of $49.82 and a 12 month high of $72.51.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the extracting, producing, and recycling of base metals in Sweden, Finland, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. It explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, cobalt, sulphuric acid, tellurium, platinum, and palladium deposits.

