Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Issues Earnings Results

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 million. Bolt Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 665.56% and a negative return on equity of 64.49%.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of BOLT stock opened at $0.62 on Thursday. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Bolt Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidate BDC-1001, which is in clinical development for the treatment of patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2- positive solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, endometrial, and gastroesophageal cancer.

