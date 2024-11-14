Bone ShibaSwap Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $106.30 Million (BONE)

Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. One Bone ShibaSwap token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000507 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bone ShibaSwap has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar. Bone ShibaSwap has a market cap of $106.30 million and approximately $11.25 million worth of Bone ShibaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bone ShibaSwap Token Profile

Bone ShibaSwap’s launch date was July 5th, 2021. Bone ShibaSwap’s total supply is 249,999,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,917,843 tokens. Bone ShibaSwap’s official Twitter account is @shibtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bone ShibaSwap is shytoshikusama.medium.com. The Reddit community for Bone ShibaSwap is https://reddit.com/r/shibarmy. Bone ShibaSwap’s official website is www.shibatoken.com.

Bone ShibaSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bone ShibaSwap has a current supply of 249,999,401.82484713 with 229,923,350.6228802 in circulation. The last known price of Bone ShibaSwap is 0.48308901 USD and is up 2.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 161 active market(s) with $12,455,851.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.shibatoken.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bone ShibaSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bone ShibaSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bone ShibaSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

