Bonterra Energy Q4 EPS Estimate Reduced by Atb Cap Markets

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bonterra Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 12th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. Atb Cap Markets has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bonterra Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Bonterra Energy’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

TSE BNE opened at C$3.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$120.92 million, a P/E ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 2.66. Bonterra Energy has a 12 month low of C$3.10 and a 12 month high of C$6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.67, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$3.67 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.54.

Bonterra Energy ( TSE:BNE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$62.14 million for the quarter. Bonterra Energy had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 13.83%.

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its principal properties include Pembina Cardium, a conventional oil field, at the Pembina and Willesden green fields located in central Alberta; and holds 100% interest in the Montney properties that consist of approximately 28,880 acres located in the north of Grand Prairie, Alberta.

