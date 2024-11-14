Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by Summit Asset Management LLC

Summit Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Booking by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,954,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,718,390,000 after acquiring an additional 12,456 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Booking by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 514,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,865,949,000 after acquiring an additional 21,969 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Booking by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 358,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,421,069,000 after acquiring an additional 10,889 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,322,600,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 106,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $420,865,000 after buying an additional 13,908 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,379.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $4,987.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $165.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4,287.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,959.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,079.50 and a 1 year high of $5,069.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.75%.

BKNG has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $4,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,940.00 to $4,510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,749.83.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

