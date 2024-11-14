Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04), Zacks reports. Boston Omaha had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $27.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.20 million.

Boston Omaha Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Boston Omaha stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $14.76. 47,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,819. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.64 and a beta of 0.80. Boston Omaha has a fifty-two week low of $12.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Boston Omaha in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Boston Omaha from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

About Boston Omaha

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and asset management businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015.

