Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) Short Interest Update

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, an increase of 171.2% from the October 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 89.5 days.
Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Price Performance
OTCMKTS BPZZF remained flat at $12.52 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 772. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.13.
About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund
