Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Grows Position in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) by 33.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,400 shares during the quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of indie Semiconductor worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDI. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in indie Semiconductor by 1,743.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total value of $287,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 977,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,645.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INDI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.79.

indie Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of INDI stock opened at $4.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.13. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

