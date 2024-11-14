Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,862 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,408 shares during the quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Boeing by 351.1% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 212 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Boeing from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.37.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $139.98 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $139.10 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.26) EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -16.09 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

