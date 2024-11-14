Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Sells 274 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,620 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Gentherm worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 1.5% in the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,364,291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,287,000 after acquiring an additional 20,371 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in Gentherm by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,146,620 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,551,000 after purchasing an additional 8,049 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Gentherm by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,146,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,539,000 after purchasing an additional 37,365 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Gentherm by 1.1% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 951,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,943,000 after buying an additional 10,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 16.6% in the second quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 319,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,744,000 after buying an additional 45,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Stock Performance

Shares of THRM opened at $43.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Gentherm Incorporated has a one year low of $39.86 and a one year high of $62.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.33 and a 200 day moving average of $48.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $371.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.89 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Gentherm news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 4,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $220,980.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,395,313.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

THRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Gentherm from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Gentherm from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gentherm from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Gentherm Profile

(Free Report)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

