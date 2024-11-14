Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.15), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $64.51 million for the quarter. Bridger Aerospace Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Bridger Aerospace Group Trading Down 8.7 %

Shares of Bridger Aerospace Group stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.35. The stock had a trading volume of 119,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,188. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of -0.29. Bridger Aerospace Group has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $7.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.29.

Get Bridger Aerospace Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Bridger Aerospace Group from $5.25 to $5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Insider Transactions at Bridger Aerospace Group

In related news, EVP James J. Muchmore sold 26,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total transaction of $69,494.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 844,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,064.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Samuel Carl Davis sold 19,323 shares of Bridger Aerospace Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $49,466.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 474,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,341.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James J. Muchmore sold 26,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total transaction of $69,494.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 844,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,178,064.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,614 shares of company stock worth $252,811. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bridger Aerospace Group

(Get Free Report)

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bridger Aerospace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridger Aerospace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.