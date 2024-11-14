Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) Major Shareholder Sells $1,605,915.00 in Stock

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 42,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total value of $1,605,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,306,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,991,175.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Alternative Asset Manage Solus also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bristow Group alerts:

On Monday, November 11th, Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 2,739 shares of Bristow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $104,109.39.

On Friday, August 30th, Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 75,000 shares of Bristow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $2,962,500.00.

Bristow Group Stock Performance

Shares of Bristow Group stock opened at $36.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.31. Bristow Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.33 and a twelve month high of $41.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.07 and its 200 day moving average is $34.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bristow Group ( NYSE:VTOL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $365.12 million for the quarter. Bristow Group had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 3.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

Separately, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Bristow Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VTOL

Institutional Trading of Bristow Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Bristow Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristow Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 237,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,223,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Bristow Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Bristow Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in Bristow Group by 32.7% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bristow Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. The company primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue, medevac, ad hoc helicopter, fixed wing transportation, unmanned systems, and ad-hoc helicopter services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bristow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.