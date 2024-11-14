Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Stock Price Up 6% – Should You Buy?

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) traded up 6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.08 and last traded at $47.83. 76,748 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 400,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.14.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BKE. UBS Group upgraded Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter. Buckle had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 46.17%. The firm had revenue of $282.39 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

In related news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 20,453 shares of Buckle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $907,090.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,883,905 shares in the company, valued at $83,551,186.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 20,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $907,090.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,883,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,551,186.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 24,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $1,046,825.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,924,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,688,978.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 142,931 shares of company stock worth $6,080,458. 39.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Buckle by 52.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Buckle by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 37,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Buckle by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Buckle by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 59,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Buckle by 2.8% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

