Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS) Short Interest Down 91.9% in October

Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 91.9% from the October 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 205,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Butler National Trading Down 1.4 %

Butler National stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.36. The company had a trading volume of 116,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,503. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.04. The firm has a market cap of $92.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Butler National has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $1.45.

Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.83 million during the quarter. Butler National had a return on equity of 26.98% and a net margin of 17.33%.

Butler National Company Profile

Butler National Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, integrates, installs, repairs, modifies, overhauls, services, and distributes a portfolio of aerostructures, aircraft components, avionics, accessories, subassemblies, and systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally.

