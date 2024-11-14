Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 54.5% from the October 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Buzzi Stock Performance

Shares of BZZUY stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $22.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505. Buzzi has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $22.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Buzzi in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Buzzi

Buzzi S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It has operations primarily in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Mexico, and Brazil. Buzzi S.p.A.

