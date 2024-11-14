Cable Hill Partners LLC Acquires 3,013 Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Nomura were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomura in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Nomura by 997.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 112,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 102,445 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Nomura by 4,591.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 37,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 36,592 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nomura during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nomura by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 257,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 112,778 shares during the last quarter. 15.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nomura alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nomura in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Nomura in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Nomura Price Performance

Shares of NMR opened at $5.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.68. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.61.

Nomura Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.