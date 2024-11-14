Cable Hill Partners LLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,687 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,867 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Leo Wealth LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 40,302 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $19,937,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $605.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $436.38 and a 12-month high of $630.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $582.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $547.62.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $100.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.14 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 3.63%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.72%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UNH shares. HSBC cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Argus increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $675.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $615.53.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

