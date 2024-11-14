Cable Hill Partners LLC Increases Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,246 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Bell Bank boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 13,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Axim Planning & Wealth bought a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $343,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Tesla by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 12,060 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in Tesla by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 24,440 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,755 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $12,233,000 after purchasing an additional 10,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.02, for a total value of $34,602,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,508. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.02, for a total transaction of $34,602,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,508. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,761,200. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,797 shares of company stock worth $57,616,781 in the last ninety days. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Tesla from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.06.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $330.24 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $358.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $246.26 and its 200-day moving average is $218.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 90.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 2.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

