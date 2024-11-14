Cable Hill Partners LLC Purchases 124 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 21,580.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 249,981 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,586,000 after buying an additional 248,828 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 937,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $193,377,000 after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 211,059 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,184,000 after purchasing an additional 25,217 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 84.6% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 223,997 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $46,224,000 after buying an additional 102,663 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 15.2% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 96,297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $19,872,000 after buying an additional 12,724 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.83.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $240.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $279.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $145.77 and a one year high of $241.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $213.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.28.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 40.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 9,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.96, for a total transaction of $1,888,058.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,940,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,258,392.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.73, for a total transaction of $4,754,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,891,418.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 9,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.96, for a total value of $1,888,058.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,940,792 shares in the company, valued at $382,258,392.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 464,924 shares of company stock valued at $97,427,925 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

