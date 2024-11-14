Cable Hill Partners LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 293,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,752,000. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for 1.5% of Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BNDX. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 32.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $60,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $49.78 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.19 and a 52 week high of $51.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

