Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Director Jennifer Straumins Sells 100,000 Shares

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) Director Jennifer Straumins sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $2,059,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,388,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,589,812.11. This trade represents a 6.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Trading Up 3.0 %

CLMT stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.49. 397,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,918. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.44 and its 200 day moving average is $17.06. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $25.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.90.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.36 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calumet Specialty Products Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLMT. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $169,000. Sapient Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 9.5% during the second quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 11,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 16.7% during the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 8.4% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 48,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 4.5% in the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 54,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the period. 34.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet, Inc manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Montana/Renewables; and Performance brands segments.

Featured Articles

