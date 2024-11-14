Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Given New $102.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) had its price target upped by Northland Securities from $99.00 to $102.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Northland Capmk upgraded Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Camtek from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Camtek in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Camtek presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.57.

Shares of CAMT stock opened at $79.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.64. Camtek has a fifty-two week low of $59.33 and a fifty-two week high of $140.50.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.51 million. Camtek had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 24.84%. Camtek’s revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Camtek will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAMT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Camtek by 78.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 23,300.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Camtek by 524.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Camtek during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

