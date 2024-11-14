Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Stock Holdings Reduced by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,758 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,365,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,106,361,000 after buying an additional 674,536 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 18.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,003,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,185,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,976 shares in the last quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.2% in the second quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 8,610,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,017,315,000 after acquiring an additional 99,716 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,482,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $642,828,000 after purchasing an additional 39,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,836,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $570,667,000 after purchasing an additional 120,453 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CNI stock opened at $111.43 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.93. The stock has a market cap of $70.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.89. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $107.54 and a one year high of $134.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 31.65%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $130.67 to $126.29 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $124.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $129.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.48.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.