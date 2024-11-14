Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $12,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,893,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,599,720,000 after acquiring an additional 226,720 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,128,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,145,761,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900,241 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,663,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,203,000 after purchasing an additional 189,843 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,331,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,204,000 after buying an additional 79,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,216,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,155,000 after buying an additional 5,473 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $2,520,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,760. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $2,520,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,760. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kara West sold 721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.73, for a total transaction of $133,190.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,374.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,466 shares of company stock valued at $2,977,116. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.35.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF stock opened at $185.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $104.21 and a 12-month high of $198.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.53.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.81. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.46 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.66%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

