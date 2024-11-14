Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Trading Down 0.7% – Here’s Why

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.42 and last traded at $4.46. 42,035 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 43,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

Cardinal Energy Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.70 and a 200 day moving average of $4.90.

Cardinal Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 11.13%. Cardinal Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.93%.

About Cardinal Energy

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, optimization, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

