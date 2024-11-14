CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 58.3% from the October 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

CareCloud Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ CCLDO traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.28. The stock had a trading volume of 9,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,168. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.65 and its 200 day moving average is $11.46. CareCloud has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $18.48.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company’s portfolio of proprietary software and business services includes technology-enabled business solutions; cloud-based software; digital health services; healthcare IT professional services and staffing; and medical practice management services.

