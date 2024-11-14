CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 58.3% from the October 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
CareCloud Stock Down 1.5 %
NASDAQ CCLDO traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.28. The stock had a trading volume of 9,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,168. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.65 and its 200 day moving average is $11.46. CareCloud has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $18.48.
About CareCloud
