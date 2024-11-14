Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$159.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CJT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Cargojet from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Acumen Capital raised their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$178.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$165.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Cargojet from C$176.00 to C$167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Cargojet Price Performance

Shares of TSE CJT opened at C$134.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -141.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.84. Cargojet has a twelve month low of C$84.32 and a twelve month high of C$144.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$134.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$127.91.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.10 by C($1.15). The business had revenue of C$230.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$239.77 million. Cargojet had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.13%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cargojet will post 5.890933 EPS for the current year.

Cargojet Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Cargojet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is -147.37%.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

