Cars.com’s (CARS) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barrington Research in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CARS. B. Riley cut their target price on Cars.com from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cars.com from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cars.com from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of CARS stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.03. Cars.com has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $21.24. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 2.10.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CARS. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cars.com by 62,357.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,493,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,939 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Cars.com by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,153,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,972,000 after purchasing an additional 430,654 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cars.com by 94.2% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 425,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after buying an additional 206,415 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 50.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 615,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,573,000 after buying an additional 205,871 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Cars.com by 19.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,078,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,252,000 after acquiring an additional 175,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

