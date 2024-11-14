Catherine West Purchases 44,000 Shares of Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Limited (ASX:NEC) Stock

Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Limited (ASX:NEC – Get Free Report) insider Catherine West purchased 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.13 ($0.74) per share, with a total value of A$49,500.00 ($32,565.79).

Nine Entertainment Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.45.

Nine Entertainment Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.61%. Nine Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.57%.

About Nine Entertainment

Nine Entertainment Co Holdings Limited engages in the broadcasting and program production businesses across free to air television, video on demand, and metropolitan radio networks in Australia. It operates through Broadcasting, Digital and Publishing, Domain Group, and Stan segments. The company provides television services under the brands, including 9Network, Channel 9, 9Gem, 9Go!, 9Life, and 9Rush; video on demand platform under 9Now brand; radio stations under 2GB, 3AW, 4BC, and 6PR brands; and publishes newspapers, news-inserted magazines, digital, and events, as well as nine.com.au, a site of news, lifestyle, sport, and entertainment content.

