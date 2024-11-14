CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Stake Lifted by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP raised its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 42.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in CDW were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,407,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,196,721,000 after purchasing an additional 714,393 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter valued at $158,300,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 225.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 881,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $225,491,000 after acquiring an additional 611,054 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the second quarter worth $79,549,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 2,045.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 294,302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,877,000 after purchasing an additional 280,584 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $186.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $214.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.40. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $185.70 and a 52 week high of $263.37.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.05). CDW had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.32%.

Several research analysts have commented on CDW shares. Citigroup cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on CDW from $229.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CDW from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.71.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

