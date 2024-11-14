CEL-SCI Corporation Announces Agreement with Dr. Nabil F. Saba for Global Phase III Clinical Trial Lead Role

CEL-SCI Corporation, a Colorado-based company listed on NYSE American under the ticker symbol CVM, revealed in a recent announcement the appointment of Dr. Nabil F. Saba, MD, FACP, as the confirmatory global Phase III clinical trial Lead for the upcoming confirmatory registration study for Multikine in newly diagnosed head and neck cancer. Dr. Saba, a distinguished figure in the field of head and neck cancer, currently holds prominent positions at Emory University School of Medicine, including professor and vice chair in the Department of Hematology and Medical Oncology.

Known for his expertise in translational research and development of novel therapeutic agents and modalities, Dr. Saba has an extensive background as a principal investigator in over 50 clinical trials. Additionally, he plays crucial roles in national and investigator initiated multi-institution studies focusing on innovative approaches for the treatment of head and neck and esophageal cancer. Dr. Saba’s contributions extend to his involvement in various cancer research groups and committees, such as serving as chair of the National Cancer Institute’s task force for recurrent metastatic head and neck cancer.

His achievements include publications of more than 290 peer-reviewed manuscripts and textbook chapters, as well as editorial roles in renowned medical journals. Dr. Saba’s appointment as the confirmatory global Phase III clinical trial Lead is a strategic move for CEL-SCI Corporation in advancing its clinical trials and research efforts in the field of head and neck cancer treatment.

The reported agreement between CEL-SCI Corporation and Dr. Saba signifies a promising development for the company’s future endeavors in oncology research and clinical trials. Dr. Saba’s extensive experience and leadership in the field are expected to further strengthen the company’s position in driving innovative approaches for combating head and neck cancer.

As per the report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the company chose not to simultaneously satisfy any other filing obligations through this disclosure.CEL-SCI Corporation did not make any additional announcements or statements regarding the matter beyond what was detailed in the formal filing.

CEL-SCI Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of immune system therapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead immunotherapy is Multikine, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of certain head and neck cancers.

