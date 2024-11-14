Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Short Interest Down 89.4% in October

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decline of 89.4% from the October 15th total of 95,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Cellnex Telecom Trading Down 3.4 %

Cellnex Telecom stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,142. Cellnex Telecom has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $20.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.43.

Cellnex Telecom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.0196 dividend. This is a positive change from Cellnex Telecom’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd.

Cellnex Telecom Company Profile

Cellnex Telecom, SA operates infrastructure for wireless telecommunication in Austria, Denmark, Spain, France, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and Switzerland. It operates through three segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure, and Other Network Services.

