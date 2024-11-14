Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.98 and last traded at $10.36, with a volume of 463633 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.41.

Central Japan Railway Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The stock has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.35.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter. Central Japan Railway had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 19.15%. On average, equities analysts expect that Central Japan Railway will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Central Japan Railway

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

