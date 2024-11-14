CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, an increase of 262.4% from the October 15th total of 441,500 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 30,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CERo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CERO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.19. 11,129,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,177,358. CERo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $12.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.36.

CERo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter.

About CERo Therapeutics

CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, an immunotherapy company, focuses on advancing the development of engineered T cell therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program in hematologic malignancies targets an Eat Me signal upregulated on B cell and myeloid tumors. The company is based in South San Francisco, California.

