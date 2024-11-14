Chad R. Richison Sells 1,950 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.55, for a total transaction of $441,772.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,737,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,126,253. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of PAYC opened at $227.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.88. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.14. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.50 and a 1-year high of $233.69.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAYC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Paycom Software from $172.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Paycom Software from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $160.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sylebra Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 1,957,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,996,000 after buying an additional 685,190 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Paycom Software by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,069,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,925,000 after acquiring an additional 92,049 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 55.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,007,919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,889,000 after purchasing an additional 357,723 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.0% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 627,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1,011.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 581,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,244,000 after purchasing an additional 529,591 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Further Reading

