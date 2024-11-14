Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP decreased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,408 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. American Trust increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 5.9% during the second quarter. American Trust now owns 976 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on CRL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $203.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 6,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total value of $1,430,930.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,386 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,862.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Down 4.4 %

CRL opened at $206.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.48. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $174.92 and a one year high of $275.00. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.90.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.99 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.