Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 412.82% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of NASDAQ CKPT traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.90. The stock had a trading volume of 764,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,013. The firm has a market cap of $175.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.32. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $3.97.
Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts predict that Checkpoint Therapeutics will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers in the United States and internationally. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers; and CK-302, a product candidate in preclinical trials for hematological malignancies and solid tumors.
