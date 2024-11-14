Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 412.82% from the stock’s current price.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CKPT traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.90. The stock had a trading volume of 764,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,013. The firm has a market cap of $175.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.32. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $3.97.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts predict that Checkpoint Therapeutics will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Checkpoint Therapeutics

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CKPT. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 141.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 12.9% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 12.2% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 65,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 7,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers in the United States and internationally. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers; and CK-302, a product candidate in preclinical trials for hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

