China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Short Interest Down 52.2% in October

China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 52.2% from the October 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.
China CITIC Bank Price Performance
CHCJY stock remained flat at $11.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.73 and a 200 day moving average of $12.18. China CITIC Bank has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $14.02. The company has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.
China CITIC Bank (OTCMKTS:CHCJY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.43 billion for the quarter. China CITIC Bank had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.82%.
About China CITIC Bank
China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited provides various banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in segments, such as Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Financial Market business. It accepts deposits; offers corporate and personal loans; and provides securities agency, remittance and settlement, and guarantee services, as well as investment banking and international services.
