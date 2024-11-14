China Coal Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CCOZY) Short Interest Down 98.8% in October

China Coal Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CCOZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.8% from the October 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
China Coal Energy Trading Down 3.6 %
CCOZY stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.10. The stock had a trading volume of 464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of -0.10. China Coal Energy has a 52 week low of $16.30 and a 52 week high of $28.10.
China Coal Energy (OTCMKTS:CCOZY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter. China Coal Energy had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that China Coal Energy will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
China Coal Energy Company Profile
China Coal Energy Company Limited primarily engages in the coal production and trading and coal chemical businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers polyolefin, methanol, urea, and other coal chemical products. It is also involved in the coal mining equipment manufacturing, pithead power generation, and other activities.
