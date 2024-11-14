China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Short Interest Up 51.2% in October

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 51.2% from the October 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

China Construction Bank Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CICHY stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $15.15. The stock had a trading volume of 73,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,463. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. China Construction Bank has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $16.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.51. The firm has a market cap of $189.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.10.

China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. China Construction Bank had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter.

China Construction Bank Company Profile

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Finance Business, Personal Finance Business, Treasury and Asset Management Business, and Others segments.

