Citigroup Downgrades Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) to Neutral

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $23.00. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.14% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Pickering Energy Partners lowered Atlas Energy Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Atlas Energy Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlas Energy Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.44.

AESI opened at $21.13 on Thursday. Atlas Energy Solutions has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $24.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $304.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.93 million. Atlas Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts predict that Atlas Energy Solutions will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlas Energy Solutions news, major shareholder Brian Anthony Leveille sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $427,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 512,010 shares in the company, valued at $10,951,893.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Brian Anthony Leveille sold 20,000 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $427,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 512,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,951,893.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 8,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.44, for a total value of $166,620.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 943,317 shares in the company, valued at $18,338,082.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 60,869 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,983 and have sold 65,713 shares valued at $1,367,117. 24.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AESI. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 69.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 14,093 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 518,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,305,000 after buying an additional 25,999 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions during the third quarter worth about $323,000. Institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

