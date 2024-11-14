Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

CLNE opened at $2.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.80. Clean Energy Fuels has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $4.13.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $104.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the first quarter valued at $33,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

