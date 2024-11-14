CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong Invests $19.15 Million in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 530,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,149,000. iShares Bitcoin Trust accounts for approximately 1.1% of CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong owned about 0.08% of iShares Bitcoin Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the third quarter valued at about $323,337,000. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. grew its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. now owns 5,940,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,806,000 after buying an additional 1,903,644 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 188.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,392,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215,107 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 1,657.7% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,636,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bracebridge Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,639,000.

NASDAQ IBIT opened at $51.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.42. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $53.26.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

