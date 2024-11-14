Clover Leaf Capital (CLOE) and Its Competitors Critical Review

Risk and Volatility

Clover Leaf Capital has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clover Leaf Capital’s rivals have a beta of 1.01, meaning that their average share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.5% of Clover Leaf Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 81.2% of Clover Leaf Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.3% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Clover Leaf Capital and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Clover Leaf Capital N/A -$1.05 million -59.78 Clover Leaf Capital Competitors $4.27 billion $97.61 million -14.12

Profitability

Clover Leaf Capital’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Clover Leaf Capital. Clover Leaf Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Clover Leaf Capital and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clover Leaf Capital N/A N/A -9.57% Clover Leaf Capital Competitors -122.42% -58.80% -23.38%

Summary

Clover Leaf Capital rivals beat Clover Leaf Capital on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

Clover Leaf Capital Company Profile

Clover Leaf Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies operating in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

