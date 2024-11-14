Clover Leaf Capital (CLOE) and Its Competitors Critical Review

Risk and Volatility
Clover Leaf Capital has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clover Leaf Capital’s rivals have a beta of 1.01, meaning that their average share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
18.5% of Clover Leaf Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 81.2% of Clover Leaf Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.3% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Clover Leaf Capital and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Clover Leaf Capital
|N/A
|-$1.05 million
|-59.78
|Clover Leaf Capital Competitors
|$4.27 billion
|$97.61 million
|-14.12
Profitability
This table compares Clover Leaf Capital and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Clover Leaf Capital
|N/A
|N/A
|-9.57%
|Clover Leaf Capital Competitors
|-122.42%
|-58.80%
|-23.38%
Summary
Clover Leaf Capital rivals beat Clover Leaf Capital on 5 of the 9 factors compared.
Clover Leaf Capital Company Profile
Clover Leaf Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies operating in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.
