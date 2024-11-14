CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) Short Interest Update

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,800 shares, a decrease of 55.8% from the October 15th total of 252,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.
CN Energy Group. Price Performance
Shares of CNEY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.38. 188,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,982,399. CN Energy Group. has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $3.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.51.
About CN Energy Group.
